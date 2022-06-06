TV Highlights for Monday, June 6: CW series launch their final seasons

CW series launch their final seasons

For those keeping score, the CW will launch two new seasons of returning series. There’s nothing odd about that — there’s a long history of summer filler series. But these two shows have already been canceled.

A sudden storm portends something frightful as “Roswell, New Mexico” (7 p.m., CW) enters its fourth and final season. “In the Dark” (8 p.m., CW) will also conclude after its fourth season runs its course. This drama, about a blind detective, never exactly found an audience.

But that could be said of most of The CW’s fare. The network existed to promote shows that were later sold to streaming services or foreign markets. The CW’s demise is a symptom of the fact that there are entirely too many networks offering too many scripted series that never gain any traction.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

More action on “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC).

The voice of Kelly Macdonald animates the 2012 fantasy “Brave” (7 p.m., ABC).

The mystery of the one-eyed corpse “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Lifetime launches the true crime series, “#TextMeWhenYouGetHome” (8 p.m., Lifetime), showcasing a worldwide movement launched on social media (with flagrant disregard for punctuation) about the fears women feel walking alone in public spaces. The movement emerged after the murder of a British woman in 2021.

“Sleeping With a Killer” (9 p.m., Lifetime) profiles women who met tragic ends at the hands of a husband, boyfriend or rival.

A social media star is kidnapped on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS).

CULT CHOICE

A domestic aide (Barbara Stanwyck) discovers that the children in her care are targets for murder in the 1931 shocker “Night Nurse” (4 p.m., TCM).

William Wellman directed this thriller co-starring Joan Blondell and a young Clark Gable as a killer. The film’s depiction of depravity, alcoholism and drug addiction, and Blondell and Stanwyck in lingerie, offered a catalog of subjects later “cleaned up” by Hollywood’s Motion Picture Production Code.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0