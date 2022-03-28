TV highlights for Monday, March 28: Sweet rides on 'Million Dollar Wheels'

A recent baseball Spring Training story caught my attention. New York Mets right-fielder Brandon Nimmo, who recently signed a one-year salary agreement for $7 million, arrived at training camp driving a 2010 Nissan Altima with 65,000 miles on it.

When asked why he didn't spring for a "sweeter" ride, he said the car is fine and, besides, having been a gift from his parents, it has sentimental value.

Contrast that story with the new series "Million Dollar Wheels" streaming on Discovery+, which follows the sales techniques of luxury car dealers who sell Rolls Royces, Ferraris, McLarens and Maybachs. Apparently, they sell more than cars -- they sell "lifestyles."

TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS

Three acts move forward on "American Song Contest" (7 p.m., NBC).

A visit from Calvin's rich brother on "The Neighborhood" (7 p.m., CBS).

Maddie vanishes into St. Patrick's Day madness on "9-1-1" (7 p.m., Fox).

Hollywood week continues on "American Idol" (7 p.m., ABC).

Spencer anticipates his college debut on "All American" (7 p.m., CW).

Mother-in-law woes on "Bob Hearts Abishola" (7:30 p.m., CBS).

A stalker from Owen's past comes to town on "9-1-1: Lone Star" (8 p.m., Fox).

An apartment suicide may have been murder on "NCIS" (8 p.m., CBS).

A reliable witness returns on "NCIS: Hawaii" (9 p.m., CBS).

It looks like one bank can be saved on "The Endgame" (9 p.m., NBC).

CULT CHOICE

Clark Gable stars as Fletcher Christian in the 1935 drama "Mutiny on the Bounty" (7 p.m., TCM), a role reprised by Marlon Brando (1962) and Mel Gibson (1984).

NEW ON STREAMING

The streaming service Sundance Now premieres the 2020 documentary "Since I Been Down," a film recalling the enactment of "three-strikes" sentencing bills in the early '90s that put an entire generation of young men behind bars for life.

