TV highlights for Monday, May 16: '9-1-1' action and the 'Downton' movie

Mid-May means the end of the network television season, finales and cliffhangers.

Fox concludes two of its more durable series tonight, shows that blend the predictability of police procedurals with some rather outlandish scenarios fraught with extreme behavior and frequent natural disasters.

“9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox) ends its fifth season with a story of cult followers turning on their guru. “9-1-1: Lone Star” (8 p.m., Fox) ends with an explosion and most of the cast seen crawling from the wreckage — but not quite everyone.

With many of its series already completed, NBC turns to the 2019 movie-length adaptation of “Downton Abbey” (7 p.m., NBC). It’s part of the buildup for the latest film from the franchise, “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” arriving in theaters on Wednesday. I never thought this enjoyable series would go the “Very Brady Wedding” route, but apparently it has.

By the time the 2019 film arrived, audiences were so in love with the characters and the costumes that a plot was deemed superfluous. From my recollection, nothing of any importance transpires in the film. A famous guest imposes herself on the Crawleys, and they plan a party with some reluctance.

Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary on the series and its movie spin-offs, can also be seen tonight on “The Tonight Show” (10:30 p.m., NBC). She’s also in the new series “Anatomy of a Scandal,” created by David E. Kelley and streaming on Netflix.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The voice of the late Ed Asner animates the 2009 Pixar adventure “Up” (7 p.m., ABC).

Tina’s girl group reunion unravels on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS).

An embedded journalist dies on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS).

Howard puts Jimmy under a microscope on “Better Call Saul” (8 p.m., AMC).

A prisoner swap gets sticky on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS).

Shaun and Leo come to a decision on the season finale of “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC).

The “Independent Lens” (10 p.m., PBS) documentary “Scenes From the Glittering World” interviews young men and women on a Navajo reservation about their dreams of college and careers and their feelings about tribal traditions and culture while attending what has been called “the most isolated high school in America.”

CULT CHOICE

Directed by Rob Reiner and written by Aaron Sorkin, the 1995 romantic comedy “The American President” (6 p.m., StarzEncore) stars Michael Douglas, Annette Bening and Martin Sheen, who would return to the White House in Sorkin’s “The West Wing” in 1999.

