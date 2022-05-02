TV highlights for Monday, May 2: Singing, '9-1-1' calls and more 'Saul'

Tonight’s highlights include singing performances and “9-1-1” action in two cities:
A sweet 15 party on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS).
Performances on “American Song Contest” (7 p.m., NBC) and “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC).
A fire engulfs a call center on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox).
A changed mood on “All American” (7 p.m., CW).
Owen confronts his father on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (8 p.m., Fox).
Product pitches on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC).
A rash of break-ins on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS).
New secrets emerge concerning the task force on “We Own This City” (8 p.m., HBO).
Cartel threats continue on “Better Call Saul” (8 p.m., AMC).
The Navy disapproves of murder on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS).
Old foes clash on the season finale of “The Endgame” (9 p.m., NBC).
A documentary crew covers Shaun and Lea’s approaching nuptials on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC).
Anne Lister learns that coal mines don’t exactly build themselves on “Gentleman Jack” (9 p.m., HBO).
The “Independent Lens” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) documentary “Try Harder” embeds itself in senior year at an elite San Francisco high school, where students obsess about getting accepted at the best universities and many come from families where nothing less than excellence is acceptable.
A musician/designer advises a couple who would like to transform a “scary” basement into an entertainment center on the series premiere of “Lil Jon Wants to Do What?” (9 p.m., HGTV).
CULT CHOICE
Christian Bale stars in the hyperviolent 2000 satire “American Psycho” (8 p.m., Cinemax), equating consumer capitalism with mass murder.