TV Highlights for Monday, May 23: Dinosaurs take over TV tonight

Our appetite for digital dinosaurs is never sated. Chris Pratt stars in the 2015 adventure sequel “Jurassic World” (7 p.m., NBC). This is clearly a promotion for the new franchise installment “Jurassic World Dominion” hitting theaters on June 10. That film will star Pratt and return three stars from the original 1993 effort, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern.

On a related note, Apple TV+ launches the five-part series “Prehistoric Planet,” produced by the BBC. Fans of the “Planet Earth” series and its many permutations will find this series very familiar. The documentaries offer a generalized look at the entire globe, in this case a world hundreds of millions of years in our past.

In addition to glorious footage of contemporary reptiles, it includes digitized creations of their ancient ancestors, based on the latest scientific theories and fossil evidence.

TONIGHT’S SEASON FINALES

Marty wants to pop the question on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS).

Spencer leaves it all on the field on “All American” (7 p.m., CW).

Faith and flirtation on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (7:30 p.m., CBS).

Parker is framed on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS).

Simone keeps her eye on the net on “All American: Homecoming” (8 p.m., CW).

The prisoner exchange and its aftermath on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat in NBA playoff action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Jimmy and Kim iron out some details on “Better Call Saul” (8 p.m., AMC).

Police assemble evidence as “Two Shallow Graves” (8 and 9 p.m., ID) continues.

NEW ON STREAMING

HBO Max streams the second season of “That Damn Michael Che,” a sketch series starring the “SNL” personality and “Weekend Update” anchor. Released with the Lorne Michaels imprint, “Damn” will feature appearances by other “SNL” vets, including Colin Jost, Cecily Strong and Colin Quinn.

