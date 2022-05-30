TV Highlights for Monday, May 30: History profiles Teddy Roosevelt

It’s an absurd understatement to describe Teddy Roosevelt, or any figure carved on Mount Rushmore, as “larger than life.” And not many shows can boast historian Doris Kearns Goodwin and actor Leonardo DiCaprio as co-producers. The two-night documentary series “Theodore Roosevelt” (7 p.m., History, concludes Tuesday) offers a wealth of interviews with authors and experts, including Goodwin and many others.

In spite of its impressive cast of experts, “Roosevelt” presents a kind of picture-book biography of the historical “great man,” a gloss that may be accurate but underplays his complexities and paradoxes. And the emphasis on Roosevelt the boxer, hunter and man “in the arena” downplays his frantically active mind. You could make the case that second only to Thomas Jefferson, Roosevelt was the most brilliant and literate person ever to become president. A self-taught naturalist, he wrote a definitive Naval history of the War of 1812 just two years out of college. He could speak in football metaphors to one crowd and quote poetry at length to another.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The voices of Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman animate the 2016 cartoon comedy “Zootopia” (7 p.m., ABC).

Shipwrecked sailors on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).

“Lori Vallow: End of Days” (8 p.m., HLN) recalls a woman and her lover accused of killing her children and their respective spouses.

Cavers descend to depths of 7,208 feet in “Explorer: The Deepest Cave” (9 p.m., National Geographic).

“The American Presidency With Bill Clinton” (9:30 p.m., History) looks at how different presidents addressed civil rights. The former president hosts and produces this six-part series.

CULT CHOICE

A backwoods sharpshooter (Gary Cooper) overcomes his religious pacifism to become an American hero in World War I in the 1941 biopic “Sergeant York” (4:30 p.m., TCM), clearly produced to address isolationist sentiments on the eve of America’s entry into World War II.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0