TV highlights for Monday, May 9: Documentary focuses on Milwaukee shootings

Produced by Snoop Dogg, the 2021 documentary "When Claude Got Shot" is broadcast on "Independent Lens" (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS).

Five years in the making, the film follows a story of gun violence from the perspective of the shooter and his victim. In this case, would-be lawyer Claude Motley returned to his home city of Milwaukee for a school reunion, only to be shot in the face by 15-year-old Nathan King during an attempted carjacking. Days later, King was shot in self-defense by the woman he was attempting to rob. Her bullet left him paralyzed from the waist down.

While a glib report might consider this a matter of just deserts, this film follows the three people whose lives were derailed by gunfire and Motley's long path to forgiving his young attacker.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

A winner emerges on "American Song Contest" (7 p.m., NBC).

The voice of Dwayne Johnson animates the 2016 musical "Moana" (7 p.m., ABC).

Calvin is recognized on "The Neighborhood" (7 p.m., CBS).

Suspicion falls on a "hero" who may be contriving dangerous situations on "9-1-1" (7 p.m., Fox).

Spencer's rocky road on "All American" (7 p.m., CW).

A man must be saved from a trash compactor on "9-1-1: Lone Star" (8 p.m., Fox).

An unorthodox surgeon on "The Good Doctor" (9 p.m., ABC).

Teens face peril on "New Amsterdam" (9 p.m., NBC).

NEW ON STREAMING

Hulu goes old-school in more ways than one. Not only does "Candy" take place in the 1980s, it will unfold like a traditional "event" miniseries, streaming a new episode every night this week before its Friday conclusion.

Produced by and starring Jessica Biel, "Candy" recalls the real-life story of Candy Montgomery (Biel), a seemingly prim, responsible and devout Texas housewife accused of the brutal ax-murder of her best friend, Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey), after embarking on an affair with Betty's husband (Pablo Schreiber).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0