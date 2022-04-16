TV highlights for Saturday, April 16: United States Football League returns

Proof that nearly everything gets recycled, The Birmingham Stallions host the New Jersey Generals in USFL Football (7 p.m., NBC, Fox).

Here’s a primer, for those who weren’t alive — or weren’t reading the sports pages in the early- to mid-1980s: The USFL offered a spring schedule of professional football, entertaining diehard pigskin fans who just couldn’t be bothered with baseball or golf, not to mention basketball and hockey schedules that ran in to June.

But the United States Football League soon foundered after filing an expensive lawsuit against the NFL, encouraged by Donald Trump, the influential owner of the New Jersey Generals.

There’s a great 2009 ESPN documentary called “Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL,” about the rise and fall of the league.

During its brief run, the league introduced fans to some players who would go on to Hall of Fame careers with the NFL, including Jim Kelly, Reggie White, Steve Young and Gary Zimmerman.

Tonight’s highlightsA career lawyer discovers her new beau has become clingy and angry in the 2022 shocker “Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

A romance novelist returns from exile to realize that her children are making their own decisions about life and love in the 2022 romance “Love, Classified” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

The Golden State Warriors host the Denver Nuggets in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Singer Lizzo hosts and performs on “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.