TV highlights for Saturday, April 2: Final Four games feature epic matchup

March Madness nears its finish with two Final Four games airing today. All four teams are blue-blood college basketball programs: Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Villanova.

Up first is Kansas vs. Villanova (5:09 p.m., TBS), followed by an epic Duke vs. North Carolina game (7:49 p.m., TBS). In that matchup, one of the sport's great rivalries comes to a head as Duke's legendary Coach Mike Krzyzewski heads to retirement. His career already includes the most wins in NCAA history. Incredibly, intense rivals Duke and North Carolina have played more than 257 times, but this game is their first meeting in the NCAA Tournament

Looking ahead, it all wraps up with the Championship Game Monday night, also airing on TBS -- for hoops fans without a ticket to the games in New Orleans.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

"Whitney: A Look Back" (7 p.m., CBS) remembers the pop singer with unseen footage, interviews and a glance back at the last days before she died a decade ago on Feb. 11, 2012.

A company markets healthy food to-go on "Shark Tank" (7 p.m., ABC).

Literary gatherings can be murder in the 2022 shocker "Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For" (7 p.m., Lifetime).

Meddling mothers matchmake a professor and a lounge singer in the 2022 romance "Just One Kiss" (7 p.m., Hallmark).

Business partners head for the exits on "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber" (9 p.m., Showtime).

Jerrod Carmichael hosts "Saturday Night Live" (10:30 p.m., NBC), featuring musical guest Gunna.

NEW ON STREAMING

Now streaming on Amazon Prime, the British series "The Outlaws" offers Christopher Walken a memorable and exceptionally well-written role. Every member of this ensemble cast has great lines, courtesy of writer Stephen Merchant, who also stars. A co-creator of the original version of "The Office," Merchant's come up with a laugh-out-loud absurdist parody of a crime drama.

Walken plays Frank, an aging ex-con who lives with his daughter and reports to community service every day. The first half-hour is funny and sharp, but the show then transforms into a crime thriller complete with dire consequences. Either way, Merchant quickly establishes a group of characters worth caring about.

Another series about second chances, the U.K. series "Slow Horses" streams on Apple TV+. Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, a lonely, unpleasant alcoholic spy put in charge of a dirty, dimly lit building where failed agents are put out to pasture. But now this group of misfits get a chance at action with a dangerous case.

CULT CHOICE

Sondra Locke, Stacy Keach, Cicely Tyson and Alan Arkin star in the 1968 adaptation of Carson McCullers' novel "The Heart is a Lonely Hunter" (7 p.m., TCM), a tale of drifters, outcasts and small-town misfits.

