TV highlights for Saturday, April 23: 'Lion King' and Hallmark romance

Today’s TV highlights include an animated film classic and another Hallmark Channel romance:

The debut of “Rich & Shameless” (6 p.m., TNT) recalls the rise and fall of the entrepreneur behind the “Girls Gone Wild” franchise.

Elton John and Tim Rice composed the songs for the 1994 animated musical “The Lion King” (7 p.m., ABC).

A status-obsessed interior decorator breaks her personal moral code to canoodle with a handsome tycoon in the 2022 shocker “Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

With her dog shelter in financial peril, a woman turns to a handsome man in uniform in the 2022 romance “A Tail of Love” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

A Navy reservist suffers a gruesome fate on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Following a mystery on “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS).

Stepping out in time on “Abbott Elementary” (9:30 p.m., ABC, rerun).

CULT CHOICEDirector Richard Lester (“A Hard Day’s Night”) offers a midlife update of the Robin Hood legend in the 1976 romance “Robin and Marian” (5 p.m., TCM), starring Sean Connery and Audrey Hepburn.

NEW ON STREAMINGSeason two of “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max) opens with Cassandra (Kaley Cuoco) narrowing in on her one-year anniversary without a drink. But sobriety can’t keep her from getting entangled in another international murder and confronting her mother (Sharon Stone). The complex mystery and exotic settings are compelling enough, but the main reason to tune in continues to be Cuoco, a nimble comic actor capable of pulling laughs out of thin air. Cheryl Hines pops up as a CIA boss determined to curb Cassandra’s enthusiasm.

“Polar Bear” (Disney+) has narrator Catherine Keener climb inside the head of a mama bear who’s looking back on her Arctic childhood and how tough times prepared her to raise a cub of her own. The approach has more in common with “Bambi” than “Planet Earth.” Still, the photographer is stunning. And it’s a nice way to celebrate Earth Day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.