 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TV highlights for Saturday, April 30: Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' on ABC

  • 0

The hit 1991 animated Disney musical “Beauty and the Beast” (7 p.m., ABC) features the voices of Angela Lansbury (“Mame”) and Jerry Orbach (“The Fantasticks”), which linked the film to musicals past. At the time of the film’s release, both stars had TV hits, “Murder, She Wrote” and “Law & Order,” respectively.

“Beast” wasn’t Lansbury’s first Disney musical. She starred in the 1971 film “Bedknobs and Broomsticks,” a curious story combining kids, the supernatural and Nazis set on invading England.

Other highlights

The Birmingham Stallions host the New Orleans Breakers in USFL football action (7 p.m., Fox).

A young couple’s starter home seems haunted in the 2022 shocker “The Walls are Watching” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

Romance is on the menu at a food truck competition in the 2020 romance “You’re Bacon Me Crazy” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

People are also reading…

A last resort on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Two hours of mysteries on “48 Hours” (8 and 9 p.m., CBS).

“Agatha Christie’s: Poirot” presents “The Mystery of the Spanish Chest” (8 p.m., Channel 10, PBS). On a visit to the opera, Poirot is approached by Lady Chatterton, who asserts that the life of her friend, Marguerite Clayton, is threatened by her jealous husband.

A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).

Three homebuyers gamble on a demolition and reconstruction project on the new series “I Bought a Dump ... Now What?” (8 p.m., HGTV).

Cult choiceColorado teens mount an insurgency against the Soviet-Cuban invasion of their small town in director John Milius’s 1984 Cold War fever dream “Red Dawn” (9 p.m., ShowX).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Willem Dafoe to receive honorary UW-Milwaukee doctorate

Willem Dafoe to receive honorary UW-Milwaukee doctorate

Actor Willem Dafoe is set to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee next month. University officials announced Friday that Dafoe will receive the doctorate of arts on May 22. He's slated to speak at the school's two graduation ceremonies that day. He'll receive the degree during the second ceremony of the day. Dafoe attended UW-Milwaukee in 1973 and 1974 before leaving to become part of Theatre X, an independent experimental theater company. He appeared on stage at UW-Milwaukee in “Phaedra” and “A Moon for the Misbegotten.” Dafoe has appeared in more than 100 films, including “Platoon" and the Spider-Man franchise. He's currently appearing in “The Northman.”

Carthage hosting music events

Carthage hosting music events

KENOSHA — It’s another busy week of music events at Carthage College, including a one-act opera performance and a student recital on the campu…

Pollard Gallery's May shows

In May, the north show wall at the Pollard Gallery will feature the photography of David Kotowski and the photography, oil and watercolor pain…

Watch Now: Related Video

Five best Netflix films and series coming in May

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert