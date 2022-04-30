TV highlights for Saturday, April 30: Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' on ABC

The hit 1991 animated Disney musical “Beauty and the Beast” (7 p.m., ABC) features the voices of Angela Lansbury (“Mame”) and Jerry Orbach (“The Fantasticks”), which linked the film to musicals past. At the time of the film’s release, both stars had TV hits, “Murder, She Wrote” and “Law & Order,” respectively.
“Beast” wasn’t Lansbury’s first Disney musical. She starred in the 1971 film “Bedknobs and Broomsticks,” a curious story combining kids, the supernatural and Nazis set on invading England.
Other highlights
The Birmingham Stallions host the New Orleans Breakers in USFL football action (7 p.m., Fox).
A young couple’s starter home seems haunted in the 2022 shocker “The Walls are Watching” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
Romance is on the menu at a food truck competition in the 2020 romance “You’re Bacon Me Crazy” (7 p.m., Hallmark).
A last resort on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).
Two hours of mysteries on “48 Hours” (8 and 9 p.m., CBS).
“Agatha Christie’s: Poirot” presents “The Mystery of the Spanish Chest” (8 p.m., Channel 10, PBS). On a visit to the opera, Poirot is approached by Lady Chatterton, who asserts that the life of her friend, Marguerite Clayton, is threatened by her jealous husband.
A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).
Three homebuyers gamble on a demolition and reconstruction project on the new series “I Bought a Dump ... Now What?” (8 p.m., HGTV).
Cult choiceColorado teens mount an insurgency against the Soviet-Cuban invasion of their small town in director John Milius’s 1984 Cold War fever dream “Red Dawn” (9 p.m., ShowX).