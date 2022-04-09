TV highlights for Saturday, April 9: ABC airing epic 'Ten Commandments' film

The notion of movies as television events has become rather quaint. The advent of streaming, and before that, DVDs and videotape, destroyed the idea of waiting for the annual airing of a family favorite. If you care to stream “It’s a Wonderful Life” on the Fourth of July, that’s your call.

ABC has two movie “events” left on its annual schedule. We all know “The Sound of Music” will show up sometime around Christmas, and “The Ten Commandments” (6 p.m., ABC) will arrive just in time for Passover and Easter. ABC has been airing it annually since 1973, usually on the Saturday before Easter. For the past several years, it has been broadcast on the Saturday before Palm Sunday.

The film, starring Charlton Heston, Yul Brenner and Anne Baxter, is probably a bit closer to a 1950s melodrama than Exodus, but it’s certainly a celebration of director Cecil B. DeMille at his most spectacular. It reflects his desire to remake his 1923 version of the story — one of the blockbusters of the silent era.

If “The Ten Commandments” reflects one of the last enduring traditions from the broadcast era, “The Kids’ Choice Awards” (6:30 p.m., Nickelodeon) recalls a time when basic cable was king. “Kids’ Choice” has been a staple of spring since 1987, making it as venerable as Shark Week. Miranda Cosgrove (“iCarly”) and NFL star Rob Gronkowski are your hosts.

Other highlightsKicking action on Major League Soccer (6:30 p.m., Fox).

Blood on the bookmark on the 2022 shocker “Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

A jilted princess develops feelings for her bodyguard in the 2022 romance “A Royal Runaway Romance” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

Urban and rural legends loom large in the third season premiere of “Portals to Hell” (8 p.m., Travel), hosted by Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman.

Jake Gyllenhaal hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC), featuring musical guest Camila Cabello.

Cult choiceAfter a medical mishap, a cynical dentist (Rickey Gervais) begins seeing ghosts, including the spirit of a cad (Greg Kinnear) trying to save his widow (Tea Leoni) from a bad rebound marriage in the 2008 supernatural comedy “Ghost Town” (8 p.m., MoMax).

