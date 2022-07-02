TV Highlights for Saturday, July 2: 'Star Wars' and 'Yellowstone' marathons start today

‘Star Wars’ and ‘Yellowstone’ marathons start today

Fourth of July Weekend features TV marathons, and July is also the month when Hallmark reminds us that Christmas — and an onslaught of Christmas movies — is just a few warm months away:

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

TNT embarks on a “Star Wars” marathon, beginning with “New Hope” (11 a.m., TNT) through “Return of the Jedi” (5 p.m. Sunday, TNT).

Paramount begins a three-day “Yellowstone” (10 a.m., Paramount) marathon, unspooling every episode of the first three seasons of the Dutton family saga.

Cars go really, really fast on auto racing (7 p.m., CBS).

Tensions rise on the Canadian medical drama “Transplant” (7 p.m., NBC).

The head of a pet rescue center schemes to break her boyfriend out of prison using a dog crate in the 2022 shocker “Jailbreak Lovers” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

Game designers contrive a nationwide scavenger hunt in the 2021 holiday romance “On the 12th Date of Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark). It is July, after all.

Unlikely partners (Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy) target a drug lord in the 2013 thriller comedy “The Heat” (7 p.m., HBO).

A precocious teen steals a police helicopter on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, rerun).

CULT CHOICE

A horror film about a viewer’s obsession with a horror film franchise, “13 Fanboy” (8 p.m., TMC) follows a disturbed fan who stalks actors from the many “Friday the 13th” movies and tries to replicate the violent death scenes of their characters. Real actors and “Friday” veterans playing themselves include Dee Wallace (“E.T.”), Deborah Voorhees and many others.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0