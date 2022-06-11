TV Highlights for Saturday, June 11: Four chances to watch 'E.T.' on Syfy

Today's TV highlights include four showings of "E.T." on the Syfy Channel and a sunny Hallmark Channel romance:
- Syfy repeats the 1982 fantasy "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" (noon, Syfy) four times over 10 hours, starting at noon. The sentimental Spielberg epic was released 40 years ago, on June 11, 1982. Netflix's "Stranger Things" owes a bit to this box-office hit.
- Regional coverage of MLB action (6 p.m., Fox).
- The voices of Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig animate the 2017 comedy sequel "Despicable Me 3" (7 p.m., NBC).
- The daughter of a hoarder discovers a dark truth amid the clutter in the 2022 shocker "Dirty Little Secret" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- Her tropical vacation rental scuttled by an online scam, a fetching news producer encounters a hunky, helpful landlord in the 2022 romance "Caribbean Summer" (7 p.m., Hallmark).
- A hyena mother does her best on "Planet Earth: Dynasties" (7 p.m., BBC America).
- A soldier (Oscar Isaac) leaves military prison with a gambling talent in the 2021 drama "The Card Counter" (7 p.m., HBO), directed by Paul Schrader and co-starring Tiffany Haddish.
- A gang takedown relies on a shaky source on "The Rookie" (9 p.m., ABC, rerun).
CULT CHOICE
Dustin Hoffman stars in the 1982 comedy "Tootsie" (9 p.m., TCM). The film, about a struggling actor who finds success in the most unusual fashion, was a smash hit, second only to "E.T." in box-office receipts for that year.
NEW ON STREAMING
Paramount+ begins streaming the third season of the supernatural series "Evil," originally broadcast on CBS.