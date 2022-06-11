 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TV Highlights for Saturday, June 11: Four chances to watch 'E.T.' on Syfy

  • 0

Today's TV highlights include four showings of "E.T." on the Syfy Channel and a sunny Hallmark Channel romance:

  • Syfy repeats the 1982 fantasy "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" (noon, Syfy) four times over 10 hours, starting at noon. The sentimental Spielberg epic was released 40 years ago, on June 11, 1982. Netflix's "Stranger Things" owes a bit to this box-office hit.
  • Regional coverage of MLB action (6 p.m., Fox).
  • The voices of Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig animate the 2017 comedy sequel "Despicable Me 3" (7 p.m., NBC).
  • The daughter of a hoarder discovers a dark truth amid the clutter in the 2022 shocker "Dirty Little Secret" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
  • Her tropical vacation rental scuttled by an online scam, a fetching news producer encounters a hunky, helpful landlord in the 2022 romance "Caribbean Summer" (7 p.m., Hallmark).
  • A hyena mother does her best on "Planet Earth: Dynasties" (7 p.m., BBC America).
  • A soldier (Oscar Isaac) leaves military prison with a gambling talent in the 2021 drama "The Card Counter" (7 p.m., HBO), directed by Paul Schrader and co-starring Tiffany Haddish.
  • A gang takedown relies on a shaky source on "The Rookie" (9 p.m., ABC, rerun).

People are also reading…

CULT CHOICE

Dustin Hoffman stars in the 1982 comedy "Tootsie" (9 p.m., TCM). The film, about a struggling actor who finds success in the most unusual fashion, was a smash hit, second only to "E.T." in box-office receipts for that year.

NEW ON STREAMING

Paramount+ begins streaming the third season of the supernatural series "Evil," originally broadcast on CBS.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ezra Miller: Parents of missing teen seek restraining order against actor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert