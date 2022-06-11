TV Highlights for Saturday, June 11: Four chances to watch 'E.T.' on Syfy

Today's TV highlights include four showings of "E.T." on the Syfy Channel and a sunny Hallmark Channel romance:

Dustin Hoffman stars in the 1982 comedy "Tootsie" (9 p.m., TCM). The film, about a struggling actor who finds success in the most unusual fashion, was a smash hit, second only to "E.T." in box-office receipts for that year.