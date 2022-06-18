TV Highlights for Saturday, June 18: 'After Jackie' explores integration of baseball

‘After Jackie’ explores integration of baseball

The History Channel presents “After Jackie” (7 p.m. Saturday, History). The documentary special commemorates the 75 years since the Brooklyn Dodgers and Jackie Robinson ended segregation in Major League Baseball.

“After Jackie” also focuses on the next generation of talent, personified by Bill White, Curt Flood and Bob Gibson, who endured racist attitudes well into the 1960s and ‘70s. Gibson, one of dominant pitchers of the 1960s for the St. Louis Cardinals, was also subject to prevailing myths that “Black players can’t pitch.”

Curt Flood brought the strident attitudes of the civil rights movement to Major League Baseball, challenging the league’s “reserve clause,” a legal practice that allowed teams to treat players like property, something Flood likened to slavery. His challenge came at the expense of his career, but he opened the way to players’ free agency.

“After” also interviews Bill White, a Gold Glove first baseman, better known for his work as an executive and sportscaster, integrating those echelons of the game decades after Jackie Robinson donned a Dodgers uniform.

The music of the Beatles propels the period fantasy “Across the Universe” (7 p.m., HBO Signature). Beatle Paul McCartney turns 80 today. To put things in some perspective, he was 21 when he appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and just 26 during the rooftop concert captured in the 2021 Peter Jackson documentary “Get Back” (Disney+).

