TV Highlights for Saturday, June 25: 'Slime Cup' action airs on Nickelodeon

Tonight’s TV highlights include the “Slime Cup” and a new Hallmark Channel romance:

Cars drive really, really fast on auto racing (7 p.m., CBS).

The Birmingham Stallions host the New Orleans Breakers in USFL football (7 p.m., NBC).

Decades of cable-inspired messy shenanigans are acted out in Rose Bowl Stadium, live from Pasadena, Calif., on “Slime Cup” (7 p.m., Nickelodeon).

Nothing to do with Sylvester Stallone, the new series “First Blood” (7 p.m., A&E) profiles notorious serial killers, with an emphasis on their first known murder. First up: Aileen Wuornos.

“Planet Earth: Dynasties” (7 p.m., BBC America) celebrates a royal macaque family from Morocco.

The victims of the same cheating man turn on each other in an all-out social media war in the 2022 shocker “He’s Not Worth Dying For” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

When two weddings are wrecked by a jilted bride and groom, the separate victims unknowingly head for the same resort in the 2022 romance “Two Tickets to Paradise” (7 p.m., Hallmark). Not to be confused with the 2006 romance “The Holiday” (7 p.m., HBO), starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet as jilted American and English women who swap homes over Christmas.

A mere secretary (Diana Ross) becomes a fashion model and designer in the 1975 melodrama “Mahogany” (7 p.m. TCM), co-starring Billy Dee Williams.

Casting entrepreneurial seeds on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC).

CULT CHOICE

No other film both reflected and influenced America’s culture of political violence quite like director Martin Scorsese’s 1976 fever dream “Taxi Driver” (9 p.m., TCM). Writer Paul Schrader created the character Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) after reading the diaries of Arthur Bremer, who had shot and paralyzed 1972 presidential candidate George Wallace.

A loner named John Hinkley Jr. would become so obsessed with Jodie Foster’s performance in this film that he shot (and nearly killed) former movie star and president Ronald Reagan in 1981, all to “impress” the young actress. Judged insane, Hinkley was held in psychiatric care for decades but was released just this month.

