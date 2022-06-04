TV Highlights for Saturday, June 4: Films explore the life of Julia Child

Is "Julia" (8 p.m., CNN) a documentary about Julia Child? Or a promotion for the HBO Max series "Julia"? And would it be so bad if it were a little bit of both?

Filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West were allowed access to the private diaries of future television chef Child and her husband, Paul, that offer insights into their life together during his career in foreign service and her work for the OSS during World War II. The OSS was America's intelligence-gathering agency before the creation of the CIA in 1947. So, it can be said that the woman who introduced French culinary culture to America's (public) TV audience was a bit of a spy.

This documentary is a perfect companion piece to the dramedy "Julia," streaming on HBO Max, starring Sara Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce and Bebe Neuwirth. The smart, funny series concentrates on Child's (Lancashire) work as a television pioneer. James Cromwell has a brief but memorable role as her affluent and condescending father.

TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS

"Party at the Palace" (7 p.m., ABC) offers coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Bash multitasks on the Canadian medical show "Transplant" (7 p.m., NBC).

A single mom just can't leave her past career as a hit woman behind in the 2022 shocker "Buried in Barstow" (7 p.m., Lifetime). Not to be confused with "Soccer Mom Madam" (7 p.m., LMN).

After dropping a family heirloom in the ocean on the eve of her sister's beach wedding, a woman finds love in the arms of a handsome scuba diver in the 2022 romance "Hidden Gems" (7 p.m., Hallmark).

Nolan ponders his relationship with Bailey on "The Rookie" (9 p.m., ABC, rerun).

CULT CHOICE

Christoph Waltz stars and directs in the 2019 drama "Georgetown," streaming on Amazon Prime. He's a foreign-born schemer who woos and weds an elderly widow (Vanessa Redgrave) for her political connections, much to the horror of her adult daughter (Annette Bening). Based on a true story, "Georgetown" is smart and strange in equal measure, an audaciously uncommercial movie featuring three acclaimed actors in thoroughly grown-up roles.

