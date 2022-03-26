TV highlights for Saturday, March 26: More college hoops action tonight

Tonight’s TV highlights include more NCAA March Madness action and a Hallmark movie romance:

2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament’s “Elite Eight” round starts today. There are two games, starting at 6:15 p.m. on CBS. (Sunday’s games start at 6:15 p.m. on TBS. The winning teams will move on to the Final Four games on April 2.)

Ice, ice baby with figure skating (7 p.m., NBC).

Dancing siblings lead a choreographed salute to Tinsel Town in the special “Step Into ... the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough” (7 p.m., ABC, rerun).

Horrified parents try to rescue their daughters from a creepy pimp in the 2022 shocker “The Lost Girls” (7 p.m., Lifetime). With Olivia d’Abo.

Former “ER” co-stars Gloria Reuben and Eriq La Salle reunite to play a divorced couple who, thanks to their meddling daughter and dating apps, get “A Second Chance at Love” (7 p.m., Hallmark) in this new TV movie.

The 2021 adaptation of Frank Herbert’s space epic “Dune” (7 p.m., HBO) has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The Academy Awards air Sunday night on ABC, starting at 7 p.m. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya spice star, with Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson and Jason Momoa.

Kidnapped doctors on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).

A sinkhole threatens Los Angeles on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).

Contestants hope for singing careers on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, rerun).

A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC).

