TV highlights for Saturday, May 14: CBS goes retro tonight with 'Top Gun'

CBS dedicates its Saturday night to the 1986 thriller “Top Gun” (7 p.m., CBS), presumably to promote the May 24 release of “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Hollywood has a long history of remakes and sequels, but making one a full 36 years after the original and featuring the same star (Tom Cruise) is a stretch. Hollywood churned out a new version of the 1925 hit “Ben-Hur” in 1959, but they didn’t drag silent star Ramon Novarro out of retirement.

“Maverick” takes Hollywood’s retread obsession from sadly predictable to genuinely creepy. And much of that has to do with Tom Cruise’s insistence on never acting his age.

The return of the 1986 original to prime time may remind us of the fate of the rest of the cast. After appearing in “Witness” and “Top Gun,” Kelly McGillis was as hot as they come. But she has been consigned to the oblivion that faces most actresses over the age of 40, and does not appear in the sequel. Val Kilmer has been cast in “Maverick,” as a venerable admiral who looks decades older than Cruise’s Dorian Gray-like character. Anthony Edwards, who played the ill-fated Goose in “Top Gun,” recently appeared in the great Netflix miniseries “Inventing Anna” as a portly, middle-aged banker bamboozled by the con artist Anna Sorokin.

Tonight’s highlightsThe voices of Hayden Rolence, Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Diane Keaton and Eugene Levy animate the 2016 animated sequel “Finding Dory” (7 p.m., ABC).

A fetching wine expert finds herself framed for murder in the 2022 shocker “Revenge Best Served Chilled” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

The ride to a sister’s wedding proves bumpy in the 2022 romance “Road Trip Romance” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

Selena Gomez hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC), featuring musical guest Post Malone.

New on streamingIt’s hard to imagine a more low-key series than “Conversations With Friends,” now streaming on Hulu.

Frances (Alison Oliver) and Bobbi (Sasha Lane) are students and former lovers who perform spoken-word feminist manifesto poetry at bars and clubs. There, they encounter famous author Melissa (Jemima Kirk) and her handsome actor husband, Nick (Joe Alwyn).

Melissa and Bobbi begin flirting immediately, leaving the painfully shy Frances alone with Nick, who appears tongue-tied without a script. It’s easy to see where this is going and to know that it will take its sweet time getting there. An Anglo-Irish production filmed in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0