TV Highlights for Saturday, May 21: HBO celebrates George Carlin

The two-part profile “George Carlin’s American Dream” (7 p.m., HBO) concludes. Perhaps second only to Richard Pryor, Carlin is the most influential comedian to emerge from the turbulence of the 1960s and ‘70s.

Carlin’s takes on society’s absurd norms won him a faithful audience that reveres him years after his death in 2008. He was the host of the first episode of “Saturday Night Live” in 1975 and had numerous stand-up specials on HBO. “American Dream” includes interviews with friends and family and the many comedians and performers he inspired, including Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, Stephen Colbert, Bill Burr, Bette Midler, W. Kamau Bell, Sam Jay, Judy Gold and Jon Stewart. “George Carlin’s American Dream” can also be streamed on HBO Max.

Other highlights“Planet Earth: Dynasties” (7 p.m., BBC America) enters its second season. Over the course of six episodes narrated by Richard Attenborough, “Dynasties” explores ways that puma, elephant, cheetah, hyena, meerkat and macaque mothers feed, protect, train and nurture their young.

The Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

A desperate mother evades authorities to rescue her daughter from killers in the 2022 shocker “Disappearance in Yellowstone” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

Smitten with a judge at a canine competition, a woman seeks to adopt a dog in the 2022 romance “Romance to the Rescue” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

Natasha Lyonne hosts the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC), featuring musical guest Japanese Breakfast.

Cult choiceA tennis star’s (Farley Granger) chance encounter with a deranged man (Robert Walker) turns deadly in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1951 adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s novel “Strangers on a Train” (3:15 p.m., TCM).

