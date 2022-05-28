TV Highlights for Saturday, May 28: History Channel airs 'Band of Brothers' marathon

The History Channel observes Memorial Day weekend with a marathon airing of the 2001 epic HBO miniseries “Band of Brothers” (running through early Monday, History). Based on Stephen E. Ambrose’s popular book, “Band” was produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, who had collaborated on the 1998 D-Day epic “Saving Private Ryan.”

“Band” follows the “Easy” Company regiment from training through the Normandy invasion, the Battle of the Bulge, the liberation of concentration camps and the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.

Tonight’s highlightsA family vacation at a secluded beach takes a cosmic twist when the secluded spot causes people to age rapidly, reducing their lifespan to a single day, in the 2021 shocker “Old” (7 p.m., HBO). Talk about a timeshare from hell!

A woman consumed with might-have-beens finds herself transported to the past in the 2021 holiday romance “Next Stop, Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

“Planet Earth: Dynasties” (7 p.m., BBC America) follows an elephant mother as she nurtures her young, a process made more difficult when drought comes to their home in Kenya.

Bash plays it safe on “Transplant” (7 p.m., NBC).

A widow sets out to sell possessions inherited from her deceased husband as well as her parents as “Everything But the House” (8 p.m., HGTV) returns for a second season. Lara Spencer (“Antiques Roadshow”) hosts.

Hubby’s comings and goings are less than predictable in “The Time Traveler’s Wife” (8 p.m., HBO). Much like the recent Prime Video series “Night Sky,” starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons, “Wife” sacrifices a story potentially rich in emotional resonance on the altar of a science-fiction premise that crosses the line separating incredible and preposterous.

