TV highlights for Saturday, May 7: Cable romances and Bucks basketball

Cable romances and Bucks basketball

A pretty executive finds that her charity work takes her to a far-off land, where she becomes romantically involved with the heir to the throne in the 2021 romance “Royally Wrapped for Christmas” (7 p.m., GACFSD).

The title of this movie really sets a new bar for cable romance. I mean, you’ve got princes and Christmas, and it’s only May 7! If I were in charge of Hallmark, I’d double the saccharine supply in the break room and get to work, pronto!

For those keeping score, GACFSD is the family channel of the network formerly known (if known at all) as Great American Country. It’s official title is Great American Country-Family.

Christmas is nowhere to be found in tonight’s Hallmark romance “Warming Up to You” (7 p.m., Hallmark), about a fitness trainer helping a movie star get in shape for his next feature film.

On the opposite side of the emotional spectrum, the 2022 thriller “Bound by Blackmail” (7 p.m., Lifetime) features a young woman slowly discovering that the group she joined for “self-improvement” is actually a suffocating cult. Aren’t they all?

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTSIn NBA action, the Milwaukee Bucks host the Boston Celtics (2:30 p.m., ABC) and the Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies (6:30 p.m., ABC).

NBC departs from its Saturday night schedule of repeats with “Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List” (8 p.m., NBC). NBC News personalities present a group of celebrated individuals said to inspire the rest of us, including Rita Moreno, figure skater Nathan Chen and fashion icon Christy Turlington Burns.

The Birmingham Stallions host the Tampa Bay Bandits in USFL Football (7 p.m., Fox).

Benedict Cumberbatch hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC), featuring musical guest Arcade Fire.

