TV highlights for Sunday, April 17: 'The First Lady' series starts on Showtime

“The First Lady” (8 p.m., Showtime) stars Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. The story of each woman unfolds in overlapping fashion.

Michelle Pfeiffer pretty much steals the show as Betty Ford. She captures the frustrations of a strident woman and former professional dancer trapped in the role of supportive spouse. She’s also quite convincing as a woman who speaks her mind, but whose focus and delivery frequently waver under the influence of pills and alcohol.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): War in Ukraine and cybersecurity; an interview with Volkswagen’s CEO; battery-powered aircraft.

Cars drive really fast on NASCAR action (6 p.m., Fox).

Contestants perform on “American Song Contest” (6 p.m., NBC) and “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC).

McCall’s ex gets involved on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS).

A master sergeant goes missing on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS).

Jane Lynch hosts the game show “The Weakest Link” (8 p.m., NBC).

Terrorists target oil derricks on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS).

A gang member’s treatment gets complicated on “Transplant” (9 p.m., NBC).

CULT CHOICE

The 1961 biblical epic “King of Kings” (9 p.m., TCM) stars Jeffrey Hunter as Jesus, Robert Ryan as John the Baptist and Rip Torn as Judas.

