TV highlights for Sunday, April 24: 'Gaslit' a showcase for Oscar winners

‘Gaslit’ a showcase for Oscar winners

A period piece giving two Oscar winners great roles to rattle around in, “Gaslit” (7 p.m., Starz) is not to be missed.

Based on the first season of the podcast “Slow Burn” — dedicated to uncovering unexamined facets of the Watergate scandal — “Gaslit” stars Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell, the wife of John Mitchell (Sean Penn), President Nixon’s attorney general and campaign manager.

The series also focuses on young lawyer John Dean (Dan Stevens, “Downton Abbey”) and his courtship of Maureen “Mo” Dean (Betty Gilpin). Gilpin’s performance rescues Mo from her image as a demure wife and suggests she had the backbone to save Dean from becoming just another Watergate weasel.

Even if you think you know all there is to know about Watergate, “Gaslit” is a revelation. And it’s fun to boot. Don’t dare miss it.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Interviews with FBI Director Christopher Wray and author Nelly Lahoud; a profile of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

A hung jury on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS).

Bart falls for a new teacher on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox).

The 2022 documentary “Navalny” (8 p.m., CNN) profiles Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

A patient’s father pressures Bash on “Transplant” (9 p.m., NBC).

Suspicion falls on a trainee on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC).

A judge’s killer is on the loose on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS).

The dark comedy “Barry” (9 p.m., HBO), starring Bill Hader and Henry Winkler, enters its third season.

Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as an alien on a mission with a very tight deadline in the new adaptation of the Walter Tevis novel “The Man Who Fell to Earth” (9 p.m., Showtime).

