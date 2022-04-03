TV highlights for Sunday, April 3: Grammy Awards on CBS tonight

Joyous awards and retrospectives put the accent on music today.

Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo and others are scheduled to perform at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards (7 p.m., CBS). Trevor Noah hosts.

“Prince and the Revolution: Breaking the Band” (8 p.m., Reelz) recalls the Minneapolis-based musician and his musical ensemble, which reached acclaim with the 1984 musical drama/fantasy movie “Purple Rain” and later foundered as its leader, Prince Rogers Nelson, grew more mercurial and controlling. Prince died in 2016.

The “Prince” special follows “The Jackson 5: Breaking the Band” (7 p.m., Reelz). And music from a different era emerges on “The Doris Mary Anne Kappelhoff Special” (7 p.m., TCM) from 1971. Doris Day sings and hosts. Guests include Perry Como and Rock Hudson.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): A health care crisis in Ukraine; London’s Russian money scandal; a profile of experimental composer Laurie Anderson.

A sobering anniversary on “Call the Midwife” (7 p.m., PBS).

Fans have their say on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC).

Jane Lynch hosts “Weakest Link” (8 p.m., NBC).

Chuck attacks from a new angle on “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime).

Bash faces a test on the Canadian medical drama “Transplant” (9 p.m., NBC).

A hostage-taking at a hospital on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC).

Business partners head for the exits on “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” (9 p.m., Showtime).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0