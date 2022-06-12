TV Highlights for Sunday, June 12: History series explores the business of vice

The big business of vice looms large in "The Booze, Bets and Sex that Built America" (7 p.m., History).

The first episode examines the families and individuals who built empires, retelling the origin stories behind such brands as Jack Daniels and Budweiser as well as the story of the Duke tobacco fortune. Later installments will focus on the legal wrangling that made Nevada a center of legalized gambling, divorce and prostitution.

Also tonight, "Gaslit" (7 p.m., Starz) concludes, as Watergate figure Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts) is finally silenced by a fatal cancer diagnosis. Memorable performances by Roberts and Sean Penn will not go unnoticed come awards season. Nor will Michelle Pfeiffer's turn as Betty Ford in "The First Lady" (8 p.m., Showtime). Both shows focus on women from the 1970s, both battling addiction in their own private way while trying to maintain public dignity.

TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS) : Americans abroad arrested by unfriendly regimes; how hedge funds devour America's newspapers and endanger journalism; a profile of Rita Moreno.

: Americans abroad arrested by unfriendly regimes; how hedge funds devour America's newspapers and endanger journalism; a profile of Rita Moreno. Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story") hosts the 75th Annual Tony Awards (7 p.m., CBS), honoring Broadway's best.

honoring Broadway's best. "Time100" (7 p.m., ABC) counts down the world's most influential people.

counts down the world's most influential people. "CNN Special Report" (7 p.m., CNN) examines the toxic legacy of Alex Jones and his Infowars.

examines the toxic legacy of Alex Jones and his Infowars. A charity weekend campaign increases peer pressure on "I Love That For You" (7:30 p.m., Showtime).

On two rerun episodes of the sharp school comedy "Abbott Elementary" (ABC) : a nervous novice (8 p.m.) ; zoo stories (8:30 p.m.).

: a nervous novice ; zoo stories John Dean appears on "Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal" (8 and 9 p.m., CNN).

