TV Highlights for Sunday, June 19: Final season of 'Endeavor' starts

Set in the explosive political tumult of the early 1970s, the eighth season of “Endeavor” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS) will be the last for this Oxford-based murder mystery. As fans doubtless know, “Endeavor” offers a prequel to the “Inspector Morse” series, which ran from 1987 to 2000.

A valedictory season also arrives for “Animal Kingdom” (8 p.m., TNT), its sixth. Adapted from an Australian series, it follows the travails of a less-than-organized crime family. The end of “Kingdom” coincides with the announcement by TNT and TBS that both networks will no longer be developing scripted content — an end of an era for basic cable.

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTSScheduled on two hours of “60 Minutes” (CBS): London’s Russian oligarchs; Nicaragua’s lost democracy; a profile of Trevor Noah (6 p.m.). Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; blindness as a gift; a profile of Michael Keaton (7 p.m.).

The Astros host the White Sox in MLB action (6 p.m., ESPN).

“Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” (7 p.m., CNN) presents music by the Roots, Earth, Wind and Fire, Mickey Guyton, Robert Glasper, Yolanda Adams, Billy Porter and many more performers. The special’s music directors include Adam Blackstone and Questlove.

Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger are featured on “The Black Pack: Excellence” (7 p.m., CW).

Set in an enclave for British tourists in the 1920s, “Hotel Portofino” (7 p.m., PBS) presents the romantic complications of owners, staff and guests.

Betty Ford’s (Michelle Pfeiffer) struggles with addiction inspire her to found rehab centers in the season finale of “The First Lady” (8 p.m., Showtime).

Leaphorn and Chee find a witness to the motel massacre on “Dark Winds” (8 p.m., AMC).

