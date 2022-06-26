TV Highlights for Sunday, June 26: Profiling tennis great Arthur Ashe

The documentary “Citizen Ashe” (8 p.m., CNN) profiles mild-mannered tennis star and unlikely activist Arthur Ashe. Born in 1943 in segregated Richmond, Va., a city that extolled its role as the capital of the Confederacy, Ashe and his brother were raised by a single dad. His father worked as the director of the city’s Black playground, a job that came with a house right next door to tennis courts.

Tutored by a local coach determined to mold Black tennis stars, Ashe was given a scholarship to UCLA, where he became good enough to be recruited for America’s Davis Cup team.

“Citizen Ashe” does a good job of explaining his uneasiness with the stridency of Black activism in the late 1960s. Having been raised in the segregated South, where the slightest transgression could get you beaten, arrested or worse, he felt personally liberated upon moving to Southern California. After years of rigid social control, the last thing he wanted was for other people, even civil rights activists, to put words in his mouth. Ashe evolved in his own way and on his own terms, becoming an early and vocal spokesman for South African activist Nelson Mandela.

At the end of his life, Ashe became a spokesperson for a cause he never chose. Having contracted AIDS from an HIV-infected blood transfusion after heart surgery, he became an advocate for AIDS awareness and increased medical research. He died in 1993.

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTSCars go really, really fast in NASCAR action (5 p.m., NBC).

Scheduled on two segments of “60 Minutes” (CBS): Embassies under siege; new weapons against wildfires (6 p.m.); Tony Bennett; Peter Jackson and the Beatles; country star Chris Stapleton (7 p.m.).

The Braves host the Dodgers in MLB baseball action (6 p.m., ESPN).

Taraji P. Henson hosts the 2022 BET Awards (7 p.m., BET, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Pop, TV Land, VH1).

A Mormon family goes missing on “Dark Winds” (8 p.m., AMC). This mystery has been renewed for a second season.

An abandoned infant on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

