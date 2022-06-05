 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV Highlights for Sunday, June 5: MTV Movie & TV Awards are back

Is the MTV Movie & TV Awards Show (7 p.m., MTV, CW, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV2, Paramount, Pop, TVLand, VH1) still relevant, or a relic of a bygone era?

At least this year’s awards coincide with a renewed interest in going to the movies. Last week’s healthy box office for the new “Top Gun” installment suggests a pent-up demand for getting out to attend summer popcorn distraction epics.

Vanessa Hudgens hosts the ceremonies that have become known for quirky categories like “Best Kiss,” “Best Villain,” “Best Fight” and “Breakthrough Performance.” The films nominated for “Best Movie” include “Dune,” “Scream,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “The Adam Project” and “The Batman.”

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Containing America’s longest-running oil spill; unmarked graves recall Canada’s past treatment of Indigenous children; the 117-year legacy of the Carnegie Heroes Foundation.

The Cubs host the Cardinals in MLB (6 p.m., ESPN) action.

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors meet in the 2022 NBA Finals (7 p.m., ABC).

Teams compete with fantastic builds on “Lego Masters” (7:30 p.m., Fox).

“The Time Traveler’s Wife” (7 p.m., HBO) finds her spouse hard to pin down.

“Vice” (7 p.m., Showtime) explores the extremes of abortion politics.

The tourist real estate flipping series “Battle on the Beach” (8 p.m., HGTV, streaming on Discovery+) enters its second season.

Eleonor is troubled by reports from Europe on “The First Lady” (8 p.m., Showtime).

“Jurassic Park to Jurassic World: The Greatest Moments” (9 p.m., NBC) offers an unvarnished movie franchise promotion.

