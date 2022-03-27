TV highlights for Sunday, March 27: Stars gather for the Academy Awards show

The 94th Academy Awards celebrate the past year’s movies with the annual Oscars show (7 p.m., ABC). Jane Campion’s Western drama “The Power of the Dog” leads the field with 12 nominations. The show’s three hosts are comedians Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTSScheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Using artificial intelligence to preserve stories from history; One Small Step: An oral history project designed to unite Americans from diverse backgrounds.

On two episodes of “NCIS: Los Angeles” (CBS): an agent down (7 p.m.); stolen goods (8 p.m.).

The 11th season of the popular Biritsh series “Call the Midwife” (7 p.m., PBS) continues with Trixie working to calm an anxious patient.

Performances on the pilot of “American Song Contest” (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).

Cletus discovers Brandine’s secret on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox).

Archie crawls from the wreckage on “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW).

Return of the game show “The Weakest Link” (8 p.m., NBC).

A visit from Grandpa on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox).

Graduation day on the season finale of “March” (8 p.m., CW).

Statistics to die for on “Transplant” (9 p.m., NBC).

Gunfire erupts in a hospital on “S.W.A.T” (9 p.m., CBS).

On the gritty British crime series “Before We Die” (9 p.m., PBS), a detective and her new partner start investigating the family they believe is responsible for her former partner’s murder.

CULT CHOICEFans might compare and contrast the recently completed “The Gilded Age” with director Martin Scorsese’s 1993 adaptation of Edith Wharton’s “The Age of Innocence” (9 p.m., TCM).

