Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Sunday, May 1: Bayer stars in new Showtime comedy

Bayer stars in new Showtime comedy

The new half-hour comedy “I Love That For You” (7:30 p.m., Showtime) was co-written by and stars Vanessa Bayer. She’s Joanna Gold, a sheltered not-so-young woman who lives with her parents in Cleveland. Her parents continue to hover over her because she had leukemia as an adolescent. In real life, Bayer suffered a bout of cancer as a teen.

Joanna auditions for SVN, the home shopping network she watched in the hospital.

In the logic of sitcoms, she is hired on a trial basis, and even gets to be mentored by SVN legend Jackie Stilton (Molly Shannon). As you might expect, SVN is a snake pit of shallow characters. But Joanna isn’t just a sad innocent. As a “cancer kid,” she spent decades guilt-tripping her parents. So, when her home shopping career seems about to end, she knows the one word she can use to change the subject.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Fighting hunger in Ukraine; a profile of Iceland’s contenders in the Eurovision contest.

People are also reading…

Eddie Redmayne stars in 2016 adventure “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (6 p.m., NBC).

On two episodes of “NCIS: Los Angeles” (CBS): stolen secrets (7 p.m.); drug enforcement (8 p.m.).

The brass section on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox).

More performances on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC).

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (8 p.m., CNN) starts its second season in Venice.

A mad bomber strikes on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC).

A testimonial for a talent agent goes south on the premiere of “Ten Percent” (9 p.m., BBC America), a U.K. adaptation of the French comedy “Call My Agent.”

A prison transport plane is hijacked on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS).

Jane Lynch hosts the game show “The Weakest Link” (9 p.m., NBC).

Gene’s story emerges on “Barry” (9 p.m., HBO).

