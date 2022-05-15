TV highlights for Sunday, May 15: 'Time Traveler's Wife' now an HBO series

Adapted from a 2003 novel by Audrey Niffenegger and the 2009 movie of the same name, “The Time Traveler’s Wife” (8 p.m., HBO) stars Rose Leslie (“Game of Thrones”) as Claire, the patient spouse of Henry (Theo James), a man with a peculiar condition. Every so often, he vanishes from the present only to land, naked and confused, in another point in time. That leaves Claire to wait and worry, like a sailor’s wife of old, until he returns.

Blending science-fiction and romance, “Wife” offers a mind-bending chronology of a relationship where an older Henry might meet a child Claire, or a mature Claire might encounter a youthful and confused Henry.

Any story that’s a bestseller, a film and a series must appeal to somebody. But I found this cloying and strenuously contrived. The background music would not be out of place in a Hallmark movie.

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTSScheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Bellingcat, an online organization investigating war crimes in Ukraine; the historical legacy of Sharswood, a centuries-old Virginia estate.

“Lucy Worsley Investigates” (7 p.m., PBS) blends historical scholarship with forensic science to explore historical mysteries, beginning with the 1483 murder of a 12-year-old royal heir and his brother, a villainous act that would pave the way for Richard III’s coronation.

Sean Combs hosts the 2022 Billboard Awards (7 p.m., NBC).

McCall considers vengeance on the season finale of “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS).

Fast food for thought on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox).

More performances on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC).

Water park madness on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox).

Callen is ensnared on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS).

A cruel clip goes viral on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox).

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (8 p.m., CNN) visits Umbria.

Betty goes public with her breast cancer diagnosis on “The First Lady” (8 p.m., Showtime).

Some alone time on the season finale of “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC).

Making a killing in antiques on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS).

