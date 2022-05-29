TV Highlights for Sunday, May 2: Memorial Day Concert on PBS

A television tradition for 33 years, the National Memorial Day Concert 2022 (7 p.m., PBS) returns to observe a somber holiday.

Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise are back as hosts. Jean Smart, Gil Birmingham, Mary McCormack, Dennis Haysbert, Lea Salonga, Norm Lewis, Craig Morgan, Rhiannon Giddens, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Pia Toscano and the National Symphony Orchestra will also participate in this 90-minute tribute to the fallen soldiers of America’s wars.

Special remembrances will include a tribute to the late Gen. Colin Powell, a longtime participant in the annual event. Another presentation will honor soldiers who died in the Vietnam War. A tribute to Gold Star families will reflect on the grief endured by those who lost a loved one to military operations. Another tribute presentation will recall women’s roles in both military service and on the home front during World War II.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

The 106th go-round for the Indianapolis 500 (11:30 a.m., NBC).

NASCAR (5 p.m., Fox) action.

Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): How the AR-15 rifle has changed America’s hospital emergency rooms; America’s oldest cattle drive; Caligula’s garden.

“Vice” (7 p.m., Showtime) looks at the dark world of “ghost guns.”

Advice from astrologers on “I Love That For You” (7:30 p.m., Showtime).

A bruising battle for the 1976 nomination worsens Betty Ford’s substance abuse problems on “The First Lady” (8 p.m., Showtime).

The jury announces a verdict on the season finale of “61st Street” (9 p.m., AMC).

A call from the social worker on “The Baby” (9:30 p.m., HBO).

CULT CHOICE

Director John Huston’s 1951 attempt to adapt Stephen Crane’s Civil War novel “The Red Badge of Courage” (9:30 p.m., TCM) would inspire a five-part New Yorker series by Lillian Ross, published in book form as “Picture” in 1952. A tale of creative frustration, studio interference and “desecration,” it pioneered the genre of long-form behind-the-scenes journalism.

