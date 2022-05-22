TV highlights for Sunday, May 22: 'Shallow Graves' follows brutal crime

A full seven episodes over three nights are devoted to “Two Shallow Graves” (8 p.m., ID), a true-crime docuseries also streaming on Discovery+.

“Graves” follows a well-documented case that has already inspired a spate of books and amateur sleuthing. In 2010, Joseph McStay, his wife and two children left their Southern California home and vanished without a trace. Three years later, a motorcyclist on a lonely stretch of desert road came upon human remains. Authorities quickly concluded that these were the bludgeoned remains of the McStay family.

Suspicion fell upon McStay’s friend and business partner Charles “Chase” Merritt, who had written tens of thousands of checks on McStay’s account. But is financial fraud a strong enough motive to inspire such a brutal crime? And can this story sustain itself over seven hours?

TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS

Two hours of "60 Minutes" (5 p.m., CBS).

Bart falls under the spell of a singing janitor (Hugh Jackman) on the season finale of “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox).

A winner emerges on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC).

“Lucy Worsley Investigates” (7 p.m., PBS) examines evidence of King George III’s mental illness.

A cancer charity event gets awkward on “I Love That For You” (7:30 p.m., Showtime).

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (8 p.m., CNN) looks at how Italian cuisine revived London’s restaurant scene.

Deep-faked on the season finale of “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS).

Betty’s vocal support for women’s rights puts her husband in a jam with his party and staff on “The First Lady” (8 p.m., Showtime).

Terror must be thwarted on the season finale of “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS).

