TV highlights for Sunday, May 8: 'SNL' special celebrates Mother's Day

Tonight’s highlights include a Mother’s Day “Saturday Night Live” special and more of Stanley Tucci eating in Italy:

Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): An interview with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, fired by President Trump after witnessing his authoritarian excesses; a look at how the pandemic affected the mental health of Milwaukee’s youth; how the war between Russia and Ukraine has changed the ballet world.

More action on “American Ninja Warrior” (6 p.m., NBC).

A gift of prophecy on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS).

A leaner, meaner Marge on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox).

More singing on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC).

Murder mystery theater on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox).

The mother of all repeats: a Mother’s Day “Saturday Night Live” (8 p.m., NBC) clip show.

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (8 p.m., CNN) visits the Piedmont.

Vivien goes undercover on “Ridley Road” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS).

Detonated by their own devices on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS).

A family recipe revived for Mother’s Day on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox).

Nolan’s career move on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC).

Hondo is torn on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS).

CULT CHOICE

A nervous woman (Carol Lynley) searches for a child who may not exist in the 1965 psychological drama “Bunny Lake Is Missing” (3 p.m., TCM), featuring Keir Dullea, Laurence Olivier, Noel Coward and a few songs by the Zombies.

