TV highlights for Thursday, April 14: NBC is all in on 'Law & Order'

Tonight’s TV highlights include three hours of “Law & Order” on NBC, a new “Ghosts” on CBS and two time-travel movies on TCM:

A devastating loss on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS).

Dubious evidence on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC).

Kids cook on “MasterChef: Junior Edition” (7 p.m., Fox).

Foul feelings at the fair on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW).

Splitsville on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS).

Mean dreams don’t die on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS).

Suspiciously familiar evidence surfaces on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC).

Kat takes a dating inventory on “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox).

The magic is back on “Welcome to Flatch” (8:30 p.m., Fox).

Jury selection looms large on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS).

A must bust in early May on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC).

“Superstar” (9 p.m., ABC) recalls Patrick Swayze.

Cult choiceJack the Ripper (David Warner) escapes Victorian London in an invention devised by H.G. Wells (Malcolm McDowell) in the 1979 fantasy “Time After Time” (9 p.m., TCM), a variation on Wells’ “The Time Machine” (7 p.m., TCM), adapted in 1960, starring Rod Taylor and Yvette Mimieux. Mimieux died on Jan. 17.

New on streamingStreaming over four half-hour episodes, the HBO Max docuseries “Not So Pretty” offers an investigation of the largely unregulated world of cosmetics, shampoos and beauty products.

Proof that not all generic sitcoms are limited to network TV, “The Garcias” begins streaming on HBO Max.

Also on HBO Max: the fifth season of “The Great Pottery Throw Down.”

Hulu begins streaming the docuseries “The Kardashians.” Help yourself.

