TV Highlights for Thursday, April 21: 'Flight Attendant' back for more action

Kaley Cuoco returns for a second season of “The Flight Attendant,” streaming on HBO Max. After waking up in season one next to the dead body of a one-night stand, Cassie (Cuoco) is enlisted as a CIA asset, a job that dovetails with her globe-trotting day job.

Also streaming on HBO Max, “Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners,” showcasing five up-and-coming comic talents.

Tonight’s other highlightsStars from six Nickelodeon series join forces in a superhero crossover spoof called “When Worlds Collide” on “Side Hustle” (6 p.m., Nickelodeon).

Kids cook on “MasterChef: Junior Edition” (7 p.m., Fox).

Georgie’s big news on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS).

Riley’s regrets on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS).

Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart lead the ensemble cast of the 2019 sequel “Jumanji: The Next Level” (7 p.m., ABC).

AMC re-creates the summer of 1984 with movies from that year: “Sixteen Candles” (7 p.m., AMC) and “Ghostbusters” (9 p.m., AMC).

It’s opening day on the season finale of “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS).

Searching for the big catfish on “Welcome to Flatch” (8:30 p.m., Fox).

A dealer’s day of reckoning on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS).

Faint praise on “Abbott Elementary” (9:30 p.m., ABC, rerun).

