TV highlights for Thursday, April 28: 'The Offer' tells story of 'The Godfather'

Paramount+ streams the 10-part series “The Offer,” a period piece about the drama behind the writing and creation of 1972’s “The Godfather” movie. It’s also a love letter to one of the most fruitful periods in Paramount history. Early in the proceedings, newly minted producer Albert Ruddy (Miles Teller) is given a tour by his new assistant, Bettye McCartt (Juno Temple).

“The Offer” explores overlapping and parallel struggles. There are Ruddy’s efforts to get “The Godfather” made, true to the vision of author Mario Puzo (Patrick Gallo) and director Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler) without interference from corporate bean-counters.

Tonight’s other highlightsCoverage of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft (7 p.m., ABC).

Kids are in the kitchen on “MasterChef: Junior Edition” (7 p.m., Fox).

Precocious notions on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS).

A prep school headmaster is murdered on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC).

Out of the past on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW).

Butterflies on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS).

A case seems familiar on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC).

A “Flatch” invasion on “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox).

New help for Father Joe on “Welcome to Flatch” (8:30 p.m., Fox).

Back pain on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS).

Embezzlement on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC).

New on streamingHulu streams “Under the Banner of Heaven,” an adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s true-crime account of a 1984 Utah murder that offers insights into the violent extremism of parts of Mormon history. Andrew Garfield stars as a devout detective whose faith is challenged by an influential family’s efforts to shield their own.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0