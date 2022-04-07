TV highlights for Thursday, April 7: Three hours of 'Law & Order' shows

Tonight’s highlights include three episodes of the “Law & Order” franchise:

Murder on the campaign trail on the reboot of the original “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC).

On two episodes of “Young Sheldon” (CBS, rerun): Meemaw rolls the dice (7 p.m.); a problem defies solution (8 p.m.).

It’s time to make the doughnuts on “MasterChef: Junior Edition” (7 p.m., Fox).

Coping with trauma on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC).

An uninvited wedding guest on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, rerun).

A trafficker targets girls from Velasco’s hometown on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC).

Green-eyed monsters on “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox).

The residency program comes under scrutiny on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC).

Shrub explores his artistic side on “Welcome to Flatch” (8:30 p.m., Fox).

A case brings things to a boil with Izzy on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS).

Tightening the screws on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC).

New on streamingA stylish variation on working a newspaper’s police beat, the 10-part series “Tokyo Vice” debuts on HBO Max. The adaptation of a 2009 memoir by journalist Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort), “Vice” recalls his life an American teacher living in Japan who becomes the first non-Japanese reporter for one of the nation’s biggest newspapers.

This job allows viewers to explore the peculiarities of Japanese society through an outsider’s eyes. Adelstein’s status as a freshman correspondent sees him assigned to the most pedestrian crime-beat stories, but even these prove illuminating.

Over the course of 10 hourlong episodes, Adelstein exposes a number of crimes that would have otherwise gone unnoticed.

