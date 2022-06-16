TV Highlights for Thursday, June 16: Jeff Bridges is 'The Old Man'

Jeff Bridges is ‘The Old Man’

Jeff Bridges stars in the thriller series “The Old Man” (9 p.m., FX).

Not to give too much away, but he’s really not Dan Chase — he’s a former CIA operative whose daring operations in Afghanistan colored outside the lines of agency protocol. Rather than live on the run, he reinvented himself as a real estate agent and lived as a family man for three decades.

A nighttime intruder reawakens Chase’s fears as well as his long dormant skills as a commando. Mercifully, scenes of violence in “The Old Man” are rare. But they are intense, particularly for someone of Bridges’ vintage.

Look for John Lithgow as Harold Harper, Chase’s former CIA handler. He’s since decamped for the FBI and is put in charge of Chase’s capture, something he approaches with mixed motives, since he knows Chase holds secrets that will reflect badly on everybody. Amy Brenneman stars as Zoe, a troubled woman who becomes Chase’s landlord when he goes back into hiding. Alia Shawkat portrays Harper’s loyal assistant.

A strong cast and a compelling story are enhanced by cameos, including an old CIA mentor, played by Joel Grey (“Cabaret”).

FX will broadcast two episodes tonight. They can be streamed on Hulu starting Friday.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (7 p.m., ABC) anticipates the big game.

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics meet in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals (8 p.m., ABC).

A look ahead on the series finale of “Legacies” (8 p.m., CW).

CULT CHOICE

Turner Classic Movies unspools three Westerns by director Monte Hellman: “Ride in the Whirlwind” (7 p.m., TCM) and “The Shooting” (8:30 p.m., TCM), both from 1966, and “China 9, Liberty 37” (10 p.m., TCM), a 1978 Italian production.

NEW ON STREAMING

Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan star in the newest “Father of the Bride” (HBO Max).

Peacock streams season two of “Rutherford Falls.”

