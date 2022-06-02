TV highlights for Thursday, June 2: 'The Orville' is back on Hulu

‘The Orville’ is back on Hulu

Two anticipated series return tonight, wildly different in subject matter and tone, but both revered by a passionate fanbase.

When Fox first broadcast “The Orville” in 2017, it was dismissed as a vanity project for “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane, a sign that the network would allow him to do whatever he liked. Some sniffed that it was little more than MacFarlane’s personal “cosplay” indulgence.

Never a huge fan of “Family Guy” or its adolescent humor, I was impressed by “The Orville” and its efforts to intelligently spoof the original “Star Trek” while at the same time reverently reviving that series’ topicality and thoughtfulness. While it was among the more successful Fox efforts, it now streams exclusively on Hulu.

The return of “The Orville” offers an embarrassment of riches for fans of classic “Star Trek.” Today also brings a new episode of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” on Paramount+.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (7 p.m., ABC) anticipates the big game, as the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics meet in the 2022 NBA Finals (8 p.m., ABC).

Young people take center stage at the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals (7 p.m., ION), hosted by LeVar Burton.

Kids do the cooking on “MasterChef: Junior Edition” (7 p.m., Fox).

“Her Majesty the Queen: A Gayle King Special” (9 p.m., CBS) reports on Britain’s celebration of Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

A bride-to-be is stalked by a male dancer in the 2019 shocker “Psycho Stripper” (9 p.m., LMN).

CULT CHOICE

Julie Christie and Warren Beatty star in the 1971 frontier drama “McCabe & Mrs. Miller” (9 p.m., TCM), a film director Robert Altman considered an “anti-Western.”

