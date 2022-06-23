TV Highlights for Thursday, June 23: NBA Draft and prom night on 'Ghosts'

Tonight’s highlights include the NBA Draft and a most unusual prom night on the CBS comedy “Ghosts”:

A winner emerges on a two-hour “MasterChef: Junior Edition” (7 p.m., Fox) season finale.

College talent lines up on the 2022 NBA Draft (7 p.m., ABC).

Prom memories never die on the comedy “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).

This might be awkward: the stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” (8 p.m., E!) were recently convicted of fraud.

Chase lets Zoe know about his past on “The Old Man” (9 p.m., FX).

NEW ON STREAMINGThe new FX on Hulu series “The Bear” takes place in a Chicago family restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, where a trained chef tries to bring in a more sophisticated menu.

Paramount+ streams the animated satire “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.” This movie-length comedy picks up where “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America” (1996) left off, but a complication with a wormhole takes the boys from the Clinton era to the present day, where they have to acclimate to 21st-century customs and technology.

The series “Menudo: Forever Young,” streaming on HBO Max, looks at the band’s enduring appeal, its many members and numerous controversies.

Also on HBO Max, the comedy “Gordita Chronicles” follows the travails of a teenage girl (Olivia Goncalves) from the Dominican Republic whose family comes to America in the late 1980s.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0