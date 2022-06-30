TV Highlights for Thursday, June 30: 'Westworld' fans have options tonight

‘Westworld’ fans have options tonight

Tonight’s TV highlights include two versions of “Westworld” and a new Food Network show:

Viewers have their choice of the 1973 drama “Westworld” (7 p.m., TCM), starring Richard Benjamin, James Brolin and Yul Brenner, and the current TV adaptation (7 p.m., HBO), now in its fourth season.

Three episodes of the game show “Press Your Luck” (7, 9 and 9 p.m., ABC).

A soft opening for the inn on a repeat of “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS).

Chase and Harper’s plans backfire spectacularly on “The Old Man” (9 p.m., FX).

“Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel” (8 p.m., HBO) profiles tennis star Chris Evert.

The fat hits the fan as four couples try to survive the launch of their fledgling restaurants on the debut of “Me or the Menu” (9 p.m., Food).

CULT CHOICE

Johnny Depp stars in the 1995 fantasy “Dead Man” (10:30 p.m., TCM). Directed by Jim Jarmusch and shot in stark monochrome, it was sold as a “psychedelic Western,” featuring an instrumental soundtrack by Neil Young and a supporting cast including Billy Bob Thornton, Iggy Pop, Crispin Glover, John Hurt and Robert Mitchum.

NEW ON STREAMING

We’ve all heard about the emperor’s new clothes, but what about the story’s opposite? What if a rodent defied all that is natural and donned a pair of pants? That deepest of notions is explored with musical accompaniment in the new “rock opera” adaptation of the bestselling children’s book “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience,” streaming today on HBO Max. Technically, it’s streaming on the “Cartoonito” subsection of the streaming site. Jordan Fisher voices the eponymous naked mole rat, known to his friends as Wilbur.

Just what is the difference between a “rock opera” and a plain old musical? The Broadway show “Hair” was touted as a musical, but both “Tommy” and “Jesus Christ Superstar” arrived as rock operas, perhaps because they were released as LPs before committed to stage or screen.

