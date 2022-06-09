TV Highlights for Thursday, June 9: Jan. 6 hearings on ABC, CBS

Two major networks scramble their schedules to air Congressional hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol and the role of the 45th president in provoking the violence. "Attack on the Capitol: The Investigation -- An ABC News Special" (7 p.m.) and "CBS News: Capitol Assault Hearings" (7 p.m.) offer rare live hearings coverage.

This marks the second time in as many weeks that television has returned to programming that recalls the medium's earliest days. Prime-time observations of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee remind us that her coronation nearly 70 years ago was a milestone of TV's infancy. Politically charged congressional hearings as television programming go back even farther.

In 1950-'51, a Senate investigation into interstate crime, popularly called the Kefauver Committee hearings after Senate Chairman Estes Kefauver, galvanized audiences with its look at organized crime. The Army-McCarthy hearings of 1954, the Watergate hearings of 1973-'74 and the Iran-Contra hearings of 1987 became compulsory viewing.

Tonight's hearings promise to show as-yet-unseen footage of the violent assault on the American government. Pretty rough stuff. And we've recently discovered that the vice president's staff were worried for their safety and their lives at the hand of a mob the president had invited and incited. We've also learned that the outgoing president seemed to support the idea of his vice president being lynched.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Kids in the kitchen on "MasterChef: Junior Edition" (7 p.m., Fox).

Twenty One Pilots appear on "Unplugged" (8 p.m., MTV).

ABC News Presents "PRIDE: To Be Seen -- A Soul of a Nation Presentation" (9 p.m.).

CULT CHOICE

Directed by Sam Peckinpah, the 1969 epic "The Wild Bunch" (11 p.m., TCM) revolutionized the depiction of screen violence.

