TV highlights for Thursday, March 31: 'How We Roll' debuts on CBS

Tom (Pete Holmes), a laid-off factory worker, embraces his dream to pursue professional bowling in the new sitcom “How We Roll” (8:30 p.m., CBS).

His wife (Katie Lowes) and mentor (Chi McBride) are encouraging, but his hovering mother (Julie White) fears that he’s taking an unnecessary risk.

Tonight’s other highlightsA painful farewell on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC).

Turning the Paige on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS).

An influencer vanishes on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).

Kids in the kitchen on “MasterChef: Junior Edition” (7 p.m., Fox).

A romantic detour on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS).

On the hit comedy “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS), the secret about Trevor’s missing pants is finally revealed when his wealthy former friend comes to Woodstone Mansion.

Max gets a songwriting gig on “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox).

The hospital staff is stretched too thin on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC).

Chef Ludo Lefebvre and comedian Natasha Leggero host the new culinary competition “Rat in the Kitchen” (8 p.m., TBS). As the title implies, one of the six players is really a saboteur.

Coveted shoes on “Welcome to Flatch” (8:30 p.m., Fox).

Payback for a lifesaver on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS.)

New on streaming“Julia,” the biographical series streaming on HBO Max, stars U.K. actress Sarah Lancashire (“Happy Valley”) as the author and chef Julia Child and David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) as her husband, Paul. The show succeeds on a number of levels. As a period piece, it offers a smart glance at a changing world. It’s also a character study that explores a singular figure. And as television history, “Julia” doesn’t shy away from the racism, sexism and class attitudes of its day.

In discovering Child’s 1961 book “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” or watching her Boston-based cooking show, readers and viewers felt they had found a new friend — a smart, witty and welcoming one, to boot. Despite her odd voice and physical awkwardness, Julia Child was easy to love, and so is “Julia.”

