TV highlights for Thursday, May 12: Three hours of 'Law & Order'

Tonight’s TV highlights include:

The parents of a transgender teen become embroiled in domestic violence on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC).

Chastised by the congregation on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS).

A socialite’s murder leaves murky evidence on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC).

Kids work in the kitchen on “MasterChef: Junior Edition” (7 p.m., Fox).

Al plays hooky on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS).

A former patient returns as his wife gives birth on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC).

On two frames of “How We Roll” (CBS): Archie’s got something to hide (8 p.m.); a fallen idol (8:30 p.m.)

Evidence remains confined to the confessional on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC).

Father Joe’s reunion on an hourlong episode of “Welcome to Flatch” (8 p.m., Fox).

Stabler faces grave danger on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC).

“Atlanta” (9 p.m., FX) unfolds in black and white.

A bout of amnesia causes trouble on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS).

New on streaming“Hacks” returns for a second season, streaming on HBO Max. Jean Smart, who has been great in so many roles, from “Designing Women” and “Frasier” to “24,” “Fargo” and “Mare of Easttown,” plays Deborah Vance, a Las Vegas-based comedian of a certain age whose “legendary” act has grown stale.

When Marty (Christopher McDonald), the CEO of the casino where she performs, suggests she downsize her venue, Deborah makes some changes, including hiring Ava (Hannah Einbinder), a young self-involved comedy writer recently exiled from Los Angeles for an insensitive tweet.

“Hacks” contrasts Deborah’s mansion lifestyle with Ava’s millennial striving as well as making the most of generational takes on “funny.” In many ways, “Hacks” offers a peculiar bookend to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” examining the career decline of a brash, outspoken comedy pioneer. Both shows seem loosely based on the career trajectory of Joan Rivers.

