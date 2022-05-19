TV highlights for Thursday, May 19: Busy night for season finales

Networks continue to wrap up their TV seasons.

Tonight's season finales are:

Hitting the awkward age on "Young Sheldon" (7 p.m., CBS).

An off-duty officer's death sparks mayhem on "Law & Order" (7 p.m., NBC).

Riley sets the record straight on "United States of Al" (7:30 p.m., CBS). This is the canceled show's final episode.

Andy needs a witness on "Station 19" (7 p.m., ABC).

A victim faces uncertain justice on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (8 p.m., NBC).

Archie's heart attack leads to a big conflict on "How We Roll" (8:30 p.m., CBS). This is the canceled show's final episode.

Jenny tries to save Travis from himself on "Big Sky" (9 p.m., ABC).

Stabler learns the truth about his father on "Law & Order: Organized Crime" (9 p.m., NBC).

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

An egg up on "MasterChef: Junior Edition" (7 p.m., Fox).

A memorable dinner party on "Grey's Anatomy" (8 p.m., ABC).

Too many birthday candles on "Welcome to Flatch" (8 p.m., Fox).

Clearing the air on "Bull" (9 p.m., CBS).

NEW ON STREAMING

A "Schoolhouse Rocks" for a cynical age, "The G Word With Adam Conover" debuts on Netflix. The host of "Adam Ruins Everything" offers tongue-in-cheek descriptions of our government at work, highlighting the nuts-and-bolts activities of a trillion-dollar operation employing millions of Americans.

Over the course of the series, Conover will look at weather forecasting, disease control, the money supply and bank protections and government investments in technology that have borne fruit in the internet, GPS, robotics and other areas.

"G Word" features appearances by President Barack Obama, who invites Conover to dig into government activities to his heart's content.

