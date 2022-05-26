TV highlights for Thursday, May 26: CBS puts 'Bull' out to pasture

"Bull" (9 p.m., CBS) ends its run tonight. After six seasons, the jury procedural drama based on the career of TV personality Dr. Phil was not so much a victim of dwindling ratings but of bad publicity stemming from toxic circumstances.

The series had faced very public accusations against its star, Michael Weatherly, by one-time cast member Eliza Dushku ("Buffy," "Angel"). Her accusations resulted in a large settlement from the network, but also saw her character written off the series.

Once Weatherly announced his intentions to move on to other projects, CBS decided to end the show.

Two other series concluding their seasons tonight will return next year. ABC announced the renewal of "Grey's Anatomy" (7 p.m., ABC) for a 19th season some months back. Ellen Pompeo will return as well.

Fox has given a green light to season two of "Welcome to Flatch" (8 p.m., Fox), a mockumentary series about life in a small town.

While network series close up shop, A&E's popular true-crime series "Accused: Guilty or Innocent?" (8 p.m., A&E) returns for a third season. Every installment of "Accused" involves defendants accused of a serious crime who either claim innocence or believe their action(s) were justified. The show unfolds from the point of view of the accused, following them from the moment of the incident and through the investigation, arrest, defense preparation and trial.

In tonight's season opener, a military veteran is accused of shooting a man he found trespassing on his property. He claims his actions were necessary. But the fact that the victim was shot in the back doesn't help his story.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Cooking lessons from a celebrity on "MasterChef: Junior Edition" (7 p.m., Fox).

Jack Black hosts "Celebrity Escape Room" (7 p.m., NBC).

New contestants arrive for the ninth season premiere of "Alone" (8 p.m., History).

"Kings of Pain" (9:30 p.m., History) enters its second season in search of venomous reptiles.

CULT CHOICE

A millionaire (Brian Donlevy), left for dead after a botched plot involving his young wife (Helen Walker) and her paramour (Tony Barrett), hides out with a fetching war widow (Ella Raines) in the 1949 film noir thriller "Impact" (9 p.m., TCM), shot on location in the San Francisco Bay area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0