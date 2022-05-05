TV highlights for Thursday, May 5: Another 'Star Trek' series debuts today

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” begins streaming today on Paramount+.

A prequel of classic “Trek,” this “Strange New Worlds” takes place some 10 years before the arrival of Capt. James T. Kirk aboard the Starship Enterprise. Look for Anson Mount as Capt. Christopher Pike, a genial commander. Ethan Peck plays Science Officer Spock, and Rebecca Romijn is the first officer, known as “Number One.”

There’s all the “boldly going” of the original series, along with interaction with alien life forms, not all of them friendly. Ten episodes of “Strange” will run through July 7.

Tonight’s other highlightsAndy faces trial on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC).

A tycoon’s murder on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC).

Kids do the cooking on “MasterChef: Junior Edition” (7 p.m., Fox).

Putting family first on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW).

A Mother’s Day surprise on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC).

The cafe’s future seems uncertain on the season finale of “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox).

The facilities face a crucial audit on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC).

Kelly’s dad returns on “Welcome to Flatch” (8:30 p.m., Fox).

A child kidnapping on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC).

New on streamingColin Firth stars in HBO Max‘s new adaptation of the 2004 docuseries “The Staircase,” arguably the granddaddy of the true-crime genre. Firth stars as Michael Peterson, an affluent novelist-turned-columnist running for city office at the time his second wife, Kathleen (Toni Collette), is found bludgeoned at the bottom of the stairs. Naturally, suspicion settles on Peterson, who counters that he’s been set up by the very cops and prosecutors he has been criticizing in his column and his campaign. As in the nonfiction original, there are too many revelations and surprises here to discuss without spoiling things.

Peacock streams the second season of their girl-group reunion comedy “Girls5Eva.”

BET+ streams the eight-part period miniseries “The Porter,” set in the 1920s when work as a Pullman train porter was one of the few professions open to Black men in a white world.

