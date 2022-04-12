TV Highlights for Tuesday, April 12: 'Dictators at War' recalls deadly decisions

The BBC documentary series “Rise of the Nazis: Dictators at War” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) enters its second season.

In the years 1940 and 1941, Adolf Hitler’s Germany seemed all but invincible. Having conquered France in a matter of weeks, German forces seemed to be massing for an invasion of Britain. But was this merely a ruse to fool fellow dictator Joseph Stalin into believing that Germany’s plans still involved only Western Europe? Hitler’s intentions became brutally clear in June 1941, when Hitler invaded the U.S.S.R.

“Dictators” recalls the massive scale of the cataclysmic war between Germany and the U.S.S.R. The filmmakers make the case that dictators ultimately fail because they can disregard the facts and nobody can tell them “no.” Russia’s Vladimir Putin’s recent Ukraine invasion and his disregard of military intelligence make this season of “Dictators” timely, to say the least.

Other highlightsA couple returns from vacation only to find danger on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS).

“CMT Campfire Sessions” (7 p.m., CMT) features Little Big Town.

A pharmacist overprescribes on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox).

Neil is keen to show off his negotiating skills on “Mr. Mayor” (7:30 p.m., NBC).

A class trip to the zoo offers the setting for the season finale of “Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC), the most charming new network comedy of the year, as well as a bona-fide hit.

Gambling can be murder on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS).

Kate and Toby go through changes on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC).

“Creative” projects run amok and questionable personal choices result in “Unsellable Houses” (8 p.m., HGTV).

Three generations embark on a road trip on “blackish” (8:30 p.m., ABC).

Teen angst knows no borders on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS).

